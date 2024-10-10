London tube closures this weekend: here’s the full list of travel disruption for Oct 11-13

Check ahead before you travel this weekend, because there are going to be a number of disruptions on various tube and Overground lines. It’s annoying, we know, but to make it a little bit easier we’ve broken down all the Underground and Overground closures below. Here’s what’s going on this weekend.

Circle line

Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13, no service between Edgware Road and Aldgate (via Victoria).

District line

Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13, no service between Whitechapel / Edgware Road and Ealing Broadway / Kensington Olympia / Richmond / Wimbledon. Use the Overground between Gunnersbury, Kew Gardens and Richmond. Replacement buses will run between Earls Court and Acton Town / Richmond / Wimbledon and between Hammersmith and Wimbledon.

DLR

Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13, no service between West Ham and Canning Town, and between Canning Town and Woolwich Arsenal. Use Jubilee line services between West Ham and Canning Town. Replacement buses will operate between Canning Town and London City Airport / King George V. Use Elizabeth line connections between Custom House and Woolwich (for Woolwich Arsenal).

Elizabeth line

Until 8am on Sunday October 13 there will be no westbound service from Hayes & Harlington to Slough. Connecting replacement bus services operate: service W1 from Hayes & Harlington to Slough via West Drayton and Langley, and service W2 from Hayes & Harlington to Slough via West Drayton.

From 8am on Sunday October 13 a reduced service will run between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead. Six trains an hour will serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington in each direction, four trains an hour will serve West Ealing and Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3, and two trains an hour will serve Acton Main Line, Hanwell, Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead.

Hammersmith and City line

Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13, no service between Whitechapel and Barking. The District line will run on this section.

Overground

Sunday October 13, Monday October 14, Tuesday October 15, Wednesday October 16 and Thursday October 17, there will be no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford after 10.45pm. Replacement bus service L3 will run between Hackney Downs and Chingford via Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street and Highams Park.

More travel disruption

For a hot second, things were looking hopeful for disruption on TfL as the train strikes were coming to an end. But now a different union has announced plans to carry out even more tube strikes.

The Blackwall Tunnel is closing for two more days in October – starting this weekend: here are the dates to know.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.