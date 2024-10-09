This Piccadilly line station will be partially closed until the end of November

Regular users of Caledonian Road station, we have bad news. For much of the next month or so, the Piccadilly line tube stop will be partially closed.

The closures will take place from October 14 to the end of November, and the purpose of them is to allow TfL to upgrade Cally Road to make way for the navy blue line’s new tube trains. You can find out more about the fancy new trains right here on Time Out, from designs and interiors to testing.

From Oct 14 to late Nov, Caledonian Road won’t be completely closed – at least one platform will remain open. The eastbound platform will be closed from Monday October 14 to Thursday October 31, while the westbound platform will shut from Monday November 4 to Thursday November 21.

So, what’re your alternatives? Well, if your desired platform is closed, you can always go in the opposite direction and then double back. For example, if you’re looking to go west but westbound Cally Road is closed, go east to Holloway Road and then come back west.

Or, of course, you can get a bus. The 259 goes to Finsbury Park, while the 17, 91 and 259 all go towards King’s Cross.

The closures are apparently required due to the Piccadilly line’s new trains having a slightly different profile to the current ones. According to London transport expert IanVisits, some of Caledonian Road’s platform edges need to be altered.

