You’ve been waiting. We’ve been waiting. Sadiq Khan has been waiting. But we need wait no more, as the fabled Hot Air Balloon Regatta is finally happening for real. Probably.

This Sunday (July 28) the regatta is scheduled to take flight, after being cancelled for four years in a row. What a comeback, eh?

If you’ve got no idea what we’re talking about, let us catch you up. The Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta essentially sees a bunch of hot-air balloons fly across London to raise money for the Lord Mayor’s fund, which supports vulnerable children across the capital.

Way back in 2015, there was a fundraiser where a bunch of hot air balloons filled London’s skies to raise money for disadvantaged children at Christmastime. It then happened annually until 2019, where just shy of 50 balloons soared past the capital’s landmarks.

And that was the last time we had a Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta... until now.

Date and start time

After two failed attempts at take-off, July 28 is when the 2024 Regatta is set to take place. The balloons will soar past landmarks like the London Eye and Buckingham Palace. Keep your eyes firmly on the skies from 5.30pm.

Best spots to watch

The best way to see the balloons in all their glory, catching as many as you can in your line of sight, is to head to high ground. The official Regatta website recommends places like Primrose Hill, Alexandra Palace, Greenwich Park and Hampstead Heath as ideal viewing spots.

If you’d rather be in the heart of the action, London Bridge is apparently another top place for balloon-viewing.

How many times has the Regatta been cancelled so far?

So far in 2024 the Regatta has been called off twice. Third time lucky, eh?

Why has the Regatta been cancelled so many times? Basically, these balloons are pretty delicate. They are, after all, just gas, fabric, and a basket. If the weather isn’t perfect they can’t safely fly. What divas.

Bad weather is what has happened the past couple of years, but in 2020 and 2021 there were other, pandemic shaped issues that got in the way. The last time it actually went ahead was 2019, five years ago.

Odds of event taking place

Purely statistically speaking, the whole affair has been cancelled far more times than it has ever happened. With that said, the organisers have been very clear that, weather permitting, it will go ahead; and Sunday looks good so far.

Ultimately, only God knows at present. You can keep up to date with the weather here, and the official organiser updates here.

