London will plunge into darkness to mark Earth Hour

Earth Hour is an annual event organised by the WWF that sees millions of people all around the world switching their lights off in recognition of the issues facing the planet. This year, Earth Hour will be taking place on March 28 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, and there’s a host of events planned in London to mark it.

As well as a live countdown from the huge screens in Piccadilly Circus, there’s going to be a conceptual pop-up shop opening its doors on Carnaby Street, a silent disco in Covent Garden and, most excitingly of all, we reckon, a bike ride through the darkened city in association with safe-parking provider Cyclehoop. The details are still being finalised, and we’ll update you as soon as we hear more – but in the meantime, you can read all about the event here.

Earth Hour started 13 years ago in Australia, and now sees landmarks including the Sydney Opera House, the Great Pyramids, the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building switching off their lights to raise awareness. ‘We’re sending a powerful message to our local and global leaders that saving our home should be at the top of their agendas,’ the WWF has said.

Here’s how to make the most of London after dark.

Get back to nature in these secret London green spaces.