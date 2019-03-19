Londoners are 10 percent less lonely than they were last year

Wanna hear something lovely? London is officially a less lonely place to live than it was this time last year.

According to the results of the 2019 edition of the Time Out Index – in which we asked almost 34,000 city dwellers across the world about life, love, and leisure – loneliness in London has decreased by 10 percent compared with 2018.

We’re bringing you these happy stats thanks to more than 5,000 Londoners who gave us the skinny on life in the fourth best city in the world.

The Time Out Index revealed that this decrease in feelings of loneliness could be down to the fact we’re surrounding ourselves with new people.

Londoners are making new friends 19 percent more often than they were last year and we’re also being more selfless. Londoners are volunteering 13 percent more of their time compared with 2018. See? It’s nice to be nice.

