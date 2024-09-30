Londoners are being told to avoid Euston station for 10 days this Christmas

These days, Euston station is the sort of place you only endure if you absolutely have to. From last year’s departure boards debacle to the ongoing disruption caused by HS2 construction work, the central London hub has had its fair share of recent frustrations.

And this festive season Euston could get even more hectic. Several vital London train stations (including Liverpool Street, Paddington and St Pancras) will shut or experience severe disruption over the festive period, with trains from Wales, Devon and Cornwall to Paddington diverted to Euston.

In other words, Euston will be even busier than usual – so Network Rail is advising passengers to avoid the hub if they can from Christmas Eve to January 2.

Christian Irwin, Network Rail’s northwest and central capital delivery director, said: ‘London Euston station is expected to be extremely busy due to planned work on other routes, so we’re asking passengers to consider travelling before December 24 or after January 2 for a more comfortable journey.’

On top of this, there’ll be engineering works on routes running from Euston between December 23 and January 4. You can find out more about all the improvements and affected stations on Network Rail’s website here.

Potential Euston users, you’ve been warned. You can find out more about the festive season closure of Liverpool Street here and read more about Paddington disruption here.

