Londoners: check that you’re registered to vote, yeah?

We all know by now that, sooner or later, some major Brexit-shaped shit is about to go down.

It’s been on the cards for a long time, filling our news feeds with increasingly frantic headlines and delivering us an ever-changing conveyor belt of political cast members. But now it seems as though we’re finally getting close to the crunch.

Do we know what’s going to happen? Frankly, we’d rather stick a tenner on the next winner of ‘Love Island’. But right now, there’s talk of a potential general election – currently tipped for October 14. It’s not confirmed, but it could very realistically happen. And if it does, you really don’t want to lose your vote.

If a general election is called (and it could happen later this week), the chances are there’ll be a very small window of time to register to vote if you haven’t already. So now’s your chance to make sure you’ll be able to make your voice heard. Whether you’re registering for the first time or updating your address after moving house, it only takes a few minutes.

All you need to do is head to the government’s voting registration website. Make sure you have your National Insurance number and address details (and, if you’re a British citizen currently living abroad, your passport details), fill in the form and you’re good to go.

Do it now and tell your friends. Bang: democracy!

