Londoners must still wear masks on the tube despite restrictions easing

Boris Johnson has announced an end to Plan B, which means that measures including face coverings, vaccination passports and working from home are no longer compulsory from Wednesday January 26.

But even though it will no longer be compulsory to wear a mask on public transport elsewhere in the UK, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that they will still be mandatory on TfL services – arguing that they reduce the risk of virus transmission, and help to improve traveller confidence.

‘If we have learnt anything from this pandemic, it is that we must not get complacent and undo all our hard work and sacrifices,’ Khan said. ‘That’s why face coverings will remain a condition of carriage on TfL services. I’m asking everyone in our capital to do the right thing and continue to wear a face covering when travelling on TfL services to keep us all protected and to prevent further restrictions from being necessary later down the line.’

Omicron does seem to be on the run from London, with both cases and hospital admissions dropping significantly since last week. ‘If the data is right, let’s get out of Plan B,’ Khan has said. But his note of caution on face coverings comes as a welcome contrast to Boris Johnson’s hurry to ditch measures. And if it means that the glasses wearers of the Underground have to endure foggy lenses for a few months more, so be it.

Everything we know about Sadiq Khan’s proposed £2 daily driving tax.

TfL says the Elizabeth line is set to launch this year... finally.