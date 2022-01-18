London
elizabeth line
Image: TfL

TfL says the Elizabeth line is set to launch this year... finally

Can it be true that we’ll be travelling on Crossrail in 2022?

Isabelle Aron
Written by
Isabelle Aron
It feels like we’ve been talking about Crossrail launching for approximately… one million years. The new transport network was supposed to launch in 2018, yet here we are, still Crossrail-less. It’s become like that annoying admin task you just roll over from your to-do list every single day. One day you’ll do it, maybe, but not today.

But according to TfL, the wait might finally be over. One section of the Elizabeth line (to give it its proper name) is now set to open in ‘the first half of the year’. TfL hasn’t given a specific start date but, unless it’s subject to any more delays, it should be officially in action by the end of June 2022. The services initially launching will be between Abbey Wood and Paddington Elizabeth line stations.

Before it can open, TfL has to run tests along the line, involving everything from incidents that require emergency services to responding to issues with signalling. It’s coming to the end of the first phase of its trial operations, but, as you might have guessed, there are still more to do.

Could 2022 be the year that Londoners can finally experience the transport unicorn that is Crossrail? We’re going to say yes (probably).

A big chunk of the Northern line is closed for 17 weeks (!).

Halfords is offering Northern line commuters free eBike loans.

