Londoners react to the death of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

Boris, Boy George, the Tate and more pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II’s consort

Following the news of Prince Philip’s death today, aged 99, Londoners have taken to Twitter to express their sadness.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing follows a four-week stay in hospital earlier this year, during which he underwent heart surgery. In a statement released by the Palace, he’d been recovering at his home in Windsor, alongside Her Majesty the Queen.

In a statement shortly after noon, the palace said: ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Boris Johnson:

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Sadiq Khan:

Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others.



I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4mhQob0SVT — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 9, 2021

Keir Starmer:

The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.



Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021

David Lammy:

Rest in peace Prince Philip.



The nation mourns the loss of an extraordinary character who served the country in World War Two and for a lifetime afterwards as the Duke of Edinburgh.



Sincere condolences to the Queen having lost her husband after so many years. pic.twitter.com/tkM5DK07nz — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 9, 2021

Jon Snow:

Prince Philip has died aged 99 - he passed away at Windsor Castle -full report Channel 4 News at 7.00 tonight - he was the longest serving Royal Consort in British history — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) April 9, 2021

Sir Alan Sugar:

Very much so. My condolences to Her Majesty and to all of the Royal Family. https://t.co/pNH8Y9YFBA — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 9, 2021

Boy George:

Very sad news about Prince Philip. He was a character. Like a very naughty grandfather. RIP. God Bless The Queen! — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) April 9, 2021

Tate:

We are saddened today as we mourn the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with The Queen and the @RoyalFamily.



Joseph Mallord William Turner, Windsor Castle from the River c.1807. pic.twitter.com/TOeWhKMWrY — Tate (@Tate) April 9, 2021 Royal Opera House: We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh



We send our deepest sympathies to all other members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/ZGtL98d0Xq — Royal Opera House (@RoyalOperaHouse) April 9, 2021

The Victoria & Albert Museum: