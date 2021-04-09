London
HRH Prince Philip
Photograph: Joseph Sohm

Londoners react to the death of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

Boris, Boy George, the Tate and more pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II’s consort

By
Samantha Willis
Following the news of Prince Philip’s death today, aged 99, Londoners have taken to Twitter to express their sadness.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing follows a four-week stay in hospital earlier this year, during which he underwent heart surgery. In a statement released by the Palace, he’d been recovering at his home in Windsor, alongside Her Majesty the Queen.

In a statement shortly after noon, the palace said: ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Boris Johnson:

Sadiq Khan:

Keir Starmer:

David Lammy:

Jon Snow:

Sir Alan Sugar:

Boy George:

Tate:

Royal Opera House:

The Victoria & Albert Museum:

Royal Albert Hall:

Details of the funeral are yet to be released, but the official royal website has been updated with this tribute.

