Londoners react to the death of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

[title]
Following the news of Prince Philip’s death today, aged 99, Londoners have taken to Twitter to express their sadness.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing follows a four-week stay in hospital earlier this year, during which he underwent heart surgery. In a statement released by the Palace, he’d been recovering at his home in Windsor, alongside Her Majesty the Queen.
In a statement shortly after noon, the palace said: ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’
Boris Johnson:
Sadiq Khan:
Keir Starmer:
David Lammy:
Jon Snow:
Sir Alan Sugar:
Boy George:
Tate:
Royal Opera House:
The Victoria & Albert Museum:
Royal Albert Hall:
Details of the funeral are yet to be released, but the official royal website has been updated with this tribute.