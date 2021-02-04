Londoners’ weirdest lockdown hobbies, RANKED!!!

Last week, as a special treat to ourselves, we decided to have a little chat with you – the readers – about your lockdown hobbies. We asked our Twitter followers about the things they’d got really, really into over the past year. Not the usual stuff – banana bread, pottery, binge watching ‘Married At First Sight’ – but the proper oddball stuff that your friends would probably judge you for. We promise that this wasn’t only to farm your answers for potential content, but it also partially was. And boy did you wacky guys and gals deliver. Here is a ranked list of Time Out readers’ weirdest hobbies rated from Not That Weird to Please Never Mention That Ever Again.

Bracket One: Really Not That Weird At All

In here we’ve got a number of classic examples of people replying to a tweet without properly reading it. We’ve got jigsaws, we’ve got puzzles. Are these nice hobbies that we’re glad you all started in lockdown? Yes. Are they weird. Not really. Either way, it was lovely to hear from you all. :)

- Sudoku

- Duolingo German

- Duolingo Swedish

- Twitch

- TikTok

...watch as I slide downhill... ;) https://t.co/pL4aj2Bsmz — Jo 💜 #FORHIRE (@jojowiththeflow) January 26, 2021

Knitting and crocheting — Sara R (@SaraITinUK) January 26, 2021

Playing a ukulele 🥸 — just strolling (@Bluhenry) January 26, 2021

Rollerskating! And trying to ignore the scorn of Dulwich's 7yr olds https://t.co/GdkbBJQDmQ — Fran (@FranPayne) January 26, 2021



Bracket Two: So Mundane It’s Kind Of Weird

Quite possibly our favourite kind of reply to a Time Out tweet, these friendly tweeters made us have a right old laugh with their messages about getting really into boring stuff. And we definitely relate, one Time Out team member (definitely not me, the writer of this piece) has got intensely into oral hygiene over the past few months and now has a five step tooth cleaning routine. Anyway these ones are kind of weird but not that weird. 5/10.

Staring out of the window and waving at passing strangers, sometimes pressing my face up against the pane if they look cool. https://t.co/dhH2ccd14t — Isobel Finbow (@IzzyFinbow) January 26, 2021

Buying and collecting warm socks. Cashmere, alpaca, wool.. you name it, I got it! https://t.co/axJnFKLZsM — Paula ☔️ (@mjb16x) January 26, 2021

Sorting out the kids’ lego. It’s a monumental task and I’m obsessed. — kerry may (@kmmms) January 26, 2021

Cleaning my own home! Horrors!!! — dmpixie (@dmp1127) January 26, 2021

Sleeping — Dalston Superstore (@dsuperstore) January 26, 2021

Recycling old candle wax to make new candles. I never saw this coming. https://t.co/QUlXAcdFUA — Ads (@hulloadam) January 26, 2021



Bracket Three: Quite Weird But Also Too Impressive

Alright, fucking hell, some of you have been really far too productive in lockdown and we think it’s best if you just keep it to yourselves okay? Pipe down and let us feel good about the fact we managed to wash our face this morning.

My 9year old and myself built a Saxon house during the November lockdown, now we are making furniture. Check out the build on the link below.https://t.co/ZvBe2Q67as pic.twitter.com/5rrQoOH8Rz — Daniel Pearce (@Dangardenshed) January 26, 2021

Drawing memes as 1920s cartoons pic.twitter.com/uDY2YWeWJ7 — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) January 26, 2021

I started building dollhouse rooms 😂 pic.twitter.com/dHOSqLJU1K — Jinjja Cha Remembers (@JinjjaCha) January 26, 2021



Bracket Four: Actually Weird

This is what we were after. The juice we were desperate to harvest. Stuff we’d never thought of ever doing ourselves that we will now spend all afternoon Googling to see if we have the space/energy/money/talent to get into too. The answer is no, we’re too busy writing really tremendous content like this to pick up such complex hobbies but we’re happy you all have time to enjoy yourselves.

Making felt microbes: curiously comforting pic.twitter.com/bNuVjBzIDR — Beth Barber (@GreenSpaceQueen) January 26, 2021

Seen someone else say this but mine is diamond art - fiddly and takes a long time but I'd definitely recommend if someone fancies something a bit different to do! https://t.co/MNKFTQwbvA — Ashleigh Peters 🐧 (@lellz86) January 26, 2021

My obsession with The Shining has got steadily worse as 2020 went on..... pic.twitter.com/Oq2mKfe9pc — ☘Adrian 🇪🇺 Madden ☘ (@KushlasBySanaer) January 26, 2021



Bracket Five: Please Never Mention That Ever Again

YOU'RE A MONSTER!!!!

Cardio. — Emmerson MBE 🇧🇧🇬🇧 (@djrustynail) January 26, 2021



