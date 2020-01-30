London’s 100 Club has been saved from an uncertain future

It’s a tough old business being a music venue in London. Seems like just yesterday we were telling you that a fifth of all grassroots venues in London could face closure.

The 100 Club knows this all too well. It’s been hosting bands since 1942 (it was originally called the Feldman Swing Club): everyone from Billie Holliday and The Kinks to Sex Pistols and just about every notable Britpop band along the way. It’s nothing short of legendary, but even legends can struggle in the face of rocketing rent and rising bills.

Now, though, the future of the 100 Club looks more secure after reports of it benefiting from 100 percent business rate relief. According to a BBC article, that could save the club a whopping £76,000 a year.

Apparently we have London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé to thank for the move. She is pushing for the protection of London’s grassroots music venues. She told the BBC: ‘This is the first time that special status has been awarded to a grassroots music venue and it is a great example of what can be done to support venues in our city.’

Top news for the 100 Club. Now if that could just be applied to every grassroots venue in London, we’d be totally okay with that.

Want to support London's independent music scene? Find the best gigs here.