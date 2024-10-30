Subscribe
London’s 14 best neighbourhoods for trick-or-treat this Halloween

Here’s where to go to get loads of sweets this Halloween, according to Londoners on Reddit

London trick-or-treat Halloween decorations
Photograph: Shutterstock
It’s almost Halloween, and if you’ve got kids you might want to take them trick-or-treating. And while there are loads of people with little ones living in the city, not every area is great for the spooky tradition. Luckily, some Londoners on Reddit have made a list of some of the best places to go trick-or-treating.

Not so surprisingly, most of the recommended areas are where there are high concentrations of families. The Redditors also recommended only to knock on the houses where there are Halloween decorations, with a pumpkin outside typically signalling that the people inside are open to trick or treaters. 

Posters on the forum recommended locations in South Hampstead that go ‘absolutely batshit for it’, while Kensington, Dulwich and Walthamstow also all got shout outs. Here’s the full list of locations recommended on the Reddit thread. 

London’s best neighbourhoods for trick-or-treat

  • Walthamstow
  • Chingford 
  • Waltham Forest
  • Hampstead
  • Lewisham 
  • St John’s Wood
  • Herne Hill
  • Dulwich
  • East Dulwich 
  • Kensington 
  • Chiswick
  • Acton 
  • De Beauvoir
  • Belgravia 

For more spooky fun, here’s Time Out’s guide to the best things to do with kids in London this Halloween.

