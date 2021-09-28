Scare your little ones silly with our list of things to do with kids in London around Halloween

Second only to Christmas as the funnest holiday of the year (although we’re fans of Bonfire Night too), Halloween has so much more going for it than trick-or-treating. Kids love dressing up, and spooky outfits are practically mandatory at this time of year – many of the below family-friendly events encourage guests to don fancy dress and scary masks.

Whether your children are dog lovers, disco babes, pumpkin pickers or even trainee witches, there are loads of wicked things to do in London for them this Halloween. And as All Hallows’ Eve falls right at the end of half-term this year (Sunday October 31 2021), once the festivities are over, you can pack the kids back off to school with green-tinged hair and faint traces of ghoulish face paint on their cheeks. Happy Halloween!

