Halloween for kids in London
Photograph: Shutterstock

Scare your little ones silly with our list of things to do with kids in London around Halloween

https://media.timeout.com/images/105815735/image.jpg
Written by
Sarah Cohen
Second only to Christmas as the funnest holiday of the year (although we’re fans of Bonfire Night too), Halloween has so much more going for it than trick-or-treating. Kids love dressing up, and spooky outfits are practically mandatory at this time of year – many of the below family-friendly events encourage guests to don fancy dress and scary masks. 

Whether your children are dog lovers, disco babes, pumpkin pickers or even trainee witches, there are loads of wicked things to do in London for them this Halloween. And as All Hallows’ Eve falls right at the end of half-term this year (Sunday October 31 2021), once the festivities are over, you can pack the kids back off to school with green-tinged hair and faint traces of ghoulish face paint on their cheeks. Happy Halloween! 

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Halloween in London for everyone.

Halloween events in London for kids

Big Fish Little Fish Halloween Spooktacular Family Rave
Photograph: Richard Stroud

Big Fish Little Fish Halloween Spooktacular Family Rave

  • Kids
  • Music events
  • Wood Green

The post-rave generation of parents can induct their under-eights into the ways of the dancefloor at this family-friendly afternoon disco. Kids and adults can throw shapes to acid house, techno, drum ’n’ bass and more in a space filled with bubbles, balloons and foam. You can spend your downtime at the Halloween crafts table, getting the whole family’s faces painted or relaxing in the baby chill-out area. Spooky dressing-up is very much encouraged.

Where to go pumpkin picking near London this Halloween
Photograph: Crockford Bridge Farm

Where to go pumpkin picking near London this Halloween

  • Things to do

With hot days becoming a distant memory, it’s time to start prepping for autumn (aka Arguably the Most Charming Season of All). Brace yourself for crisp weather, longer nights, leafy streets and, inevitably, plump orange gourds popping up all over London. That’s right, pumpkin season is here. Whether you associate it with Halloween or not, there’s no excuse for not taking advantage of the huge number of pumpkin-picking opportunities at farms near the capital. Here are our favourite places to go for making the most of pumpkin season 2021.

Cockapoo/Dachshund Cafe London Halloween

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Moorgate

Party with your pooch at these Halloween gatherings for cockapoos, dachshunds and their owners and admirers. There’ll be plenty of spooky high jinks, including a Halloween menu at the doggy bakery, pumpkins and scary props for that killer Insta tableau and a fancy-dress competition for hounds and humans. The cockapoo and dachshund events are separate but at the same venue, and dog lovers who don’t have pets of their own to bring are welcome to attend without.

Dark Arts season at ‘The Making of Harry Potter’

Dark Arts season at ‘The Making of Harry Potter’

  • Attractions
  • Hertfordshire

Warner Bros Studios’ blockbuster Harry Potter exhibition has undergone a spooky makeover from now until early November as its Dark Arts theme returns. Most spectacularly, the Great Hall is filled with a hundred flickering, flying jack-o’-lanterns – aka Instagram heaven. Elsewhere there’s a special limited edition passport, plus Death Eaters galore: wandering around looking menacing, but also with interesting demonstrations of everything from their wand stance, their choreography and their costumes.

Discovery Day: Hair-Raising Halloween
Photograph: Hyde Park

Discovery Day: Hair-Raising Halloween

  • Kids
  • Workshops and classes
  • Hyde Park

A family-friendly open day with a spooky twist for Halloween. Little ones can explore the witches’ den, make their way through an eerie nature trail and create potions using herbs and plants from the garden. There will also be mask-making, clay-crafting and spooky stories. Visit the event page to book a spot or just drop in on the day.

Klub Kids: The Disney Villain Ball

  • Nightlife
  • Alternative nightlife
  • Clapham Junction

Feeling villainous? Well then, this Halloween there's only one place to head to get all of your tricks (or treats). That place is Klub Kids: The Disney Villain Ball at Clapham Grand. In addition to what will be a drag-tastic production full of incredible portrayals of Disney's finest villains. Your Ursulas, Captain Hooks and more are all in attendance, brought to life by the likes of Tayce and Miz Cracker. This event is open to those aged 14 and over, but if you're younger than 18 you'll need to be accompanied by an adult – after all, things could get spooky! 

Icy Mystery: Halloween Voyage Into the Unknown
Photograph: Old Royal Naval College

Icy Mystery: Halloween Voyage Into the Unknown

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Greenwich

Join the ghostly nineteenth-century figure of Captain Sir John Franklin on a spooky tour around the Old Royal Naval College grounds, while he regales you with tales about his long-lost expedition through the Arctic. Your mission is to find clues about what happened to the doomed sailors on board the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, before returning to the Clore Learning Room to receive your prize. There’ll also be a chance to create a piece of art about life in the Arctic, or write about what you think happened to the missing sailors. Sailor costumes very much encouraged. 

Halloween Spooky Family Tours
© Charlie Hopkinson

Halloween Spooky Family Tours

  • Kids
  • Performance
  • Chelsea

Wander the Chelsea Physic Garden at dusk in the company of actors from Wild Immersive Theatre Co who will help you discover the secrets of the garden’s many medicinal and poisonous plants and teach you some wizarding skills. Families and kids of all ages welcome, and the tour will take place whatever the weather.

There are also Halloween workshops on October 26 where kids can make broomsticks using foliage foraged from the garden.

‘The Surgeon’ at The London Dungeon
Photograph: London Dungeons

‘The Surgeon’ at The London Dungeon

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • London Bridge

Older kids and braver adults can ‘enjoy’ The London Dungeon’s horrifying-sounding Halloween theme. Following ‘The Dentist’ – the gristly venue’s recent tribute to the horrors of Victorian dentistry – ‘The Surgeon’ is basically a celebration of the nightmare that was having a medical procedure performed upon you in the grimdark of the nineteenth century.

Pumpkin Quiz Trail

  • Kids
  • Battersea

For a slightly spookier edge to your half-term trips, why not take part in the Pumpkin Quiz Trail at Battersea Park Children’s Zoo? Don't worry, quizzes aren't as scary as they sound! In fact, this promises to be a treat not a trick. Upon entering the park, you'll be able to grab a copy of the quiz and you can answer your way through the questions – why would you do this, you may ask? Well, if you do, you'll realise the answers should help you discover which of the zoo's animals have begun their Halloween celebration! From there, you get to marvel at the creatures and their lovely pumpkins and other festive touches. A lovely little Halloween-y day out! You'll get a little prize if you're lucky too. 

