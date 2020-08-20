London’s annual gathering of Harry Potter fans at Platform 9 3/4 has been cancelled

Not even wizardry could help this event swerve the curse of 2020

This year has thrown up one Golden Snitch-like curveball after another for London’s event calendar to contend with. So far, 2020 has ruined plans for everything from the London Marathon to Notting Hill Carnival. Its latest victim: the annual gathering of Potterheads at Platform 9 3/4.

In case you’re unaware, each year, a crowd of Londoners (and those from further afield) gather at King’s Cross station on September 1 to mark – at precisely 11am – the start of a magical new term in the Harry Potter world. It’s the moment when the Hogwarts Express whizzes off with its students of witchcraft and wizardry from the station’s fictional platform.

Sadly, the get-together won’t take place this year. But the Potter lot are having a little virtual hangout to mark the day, so you can still wave off this year’s students (actual wand-waving encouraged).

Muggles will be able to watch a special live stream between 10.30am and 11.30am on September 1 on the Wizarding World website, where they can join the usual countdown before departure and maybe even see some special guests (Fred, George and Ginny Weasley, as well as rotten ol’ Lucius Malfoy).

While the virtual offering is a decent compromise, let’s hope fans can put on their Sorting Hats and make it happen IRL in 2021.

