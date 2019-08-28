London’s anti-arms art fair is back – here’s what you need to see

Following its celebrated inaugural event in 2017, Art the Arms Fair returns to London from September 3-13 to coincide with the controversial Defence and Security Equipment International Fair (DESI Fair) also coming back to the city. This year’s Art the Arms Fair features exhibitions, auctions and evening events at three locations owned by Maverick Projects in Peckham and the South London Gallery.

The 2017 fair, which won the Observer and Nesta New Radicals Award, included an original artwork by Banksy later auctioned off to raise money for anti-arms groups. This year, the exhibition will feature a signed print donated by Anish Kapoor (shown below) which will also be auctioned off at the end of the run. Other major artists whose works will be on display include Hito Steyerl, subject of a solo show at the Serpentine Gallery this spring, Peter Kennard and Shepard Fairey.

Here are four of the political artworks you can expect to see on display:

1. Ahmed Jahaf

2. Peter Kennard

3. Saba Jallas

4. Anish Kapoor

Art the Arms Fair runs September 3-13. The exhibition is free to visit. Click here to find out more.

For more upcoming art exhibitions, check out our guide to all the latest London art exhibitions here.