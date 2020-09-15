London’s best new pizza place is throwing a big farewell party

The last few months have been tough for the city’s restaurants, but there have been some success stories – and ASAP Pizza is definitely one of them. Launched at the start of July by Flor and Lyle’s chef James Lowe and famed New York baker Pam Yung, ASAP Pizza has been serving up creative slices for the last few months at Flor in Borough Market.

Now, it’s having a break as Flor reopens its doors on September 25. To mark the end of a summer of excellent pizza, the restaurant is throwing an all-day party on September 19, where the chefs will be serving up pies and special slices from noon until they sell out.

The current menu includes creations such as the ‘Spice Grrl’ with tomato and 'nduja sauce, caciocavallo, honey and Sicilian oregano and the ‘Corrrrr-Jets’ with flourish farm courgettes, feta, mint and wild fennel blossom. The special slices haven’t been announced yet, but, basically, it’s going to be good.

ASAP Pizza won’t be gone forever, either. Once Flor re-opens, they plan to have pizza parties over the coming months. Plans are currently in the works but there’s talk of theming them around specific ingredients or particular regions or having pizza and wine pairings. In short, it’s not goodbye, it’s just see ya later. And hey, the promise of pizza parties is certainly something to keep us going over the next few months.

ASAP Pizza’s end of the summer season party is on Sep 19, from noon until they sell out. Walk-ins only.

