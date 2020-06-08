London’s best virtual events to help you celebrate Pride Month from home

In response to the cancellation of hundreds of events, UK Black Pride, Amnesty International, Stonewall and ParaPride have joined together like an LGBTQ+ supergroup to form Pride Inside, ‘an online series of gigs, comedy shows, panel discussions, and arts-based events’. The idea is to keep Pride alive ‘in our homes and in our hearts’. Details of the line-up are still a little sketchy right now, but we do know that Pride Inside will take place over one week, from Sunday June 28 to Sunday July 5. Keep track of updates here.

Bi Pride normally takes place in London in September, but this year it will be held during Pride Month with its first virtual edition: Bi-Fi Festival, which will be streamed entirely on Twitch. That means from 5pm Saturday June 20 will be a screen-based celebration of bi voices. There’ll be appearances from drag queens, spoken-word artists and comedians, plus a panel talk on maintaining mental health during lockdown. Organisers are inviting all bi people and allies to paint their homes with pink, purple, blue and yellow to create a backdrop of bi-positivity for the day. Happy Bi Pride! Find out more here.

If you’re not feeling up to a club night on Zoom, try putting on your headphones and listening to Anthems Pride, a new podcast celebrating diverse voices in the LGBTQ+ community. The series is produced by Broccoli Content, a podcast company that’s working to create new opportunities for minority talents behind and in front of the mic. Each day in June sees the release of a new episode: so far there have been ‘Anthems’ from singer-songwriter and YouTuber dodie, writer Lotte Jeffs and ‘Burgerz’ theatre-maker, Travis Alabanza. You know those podcasts where a group of men chat aimlessly for an hour in front of their microphones? Anthems is a world away from that. Instead the episodes are formed of short bursts of poetry, manifestos, and calls to action. Have a listen here.

The Pride in London parade won’t be taking place until 2021, so the organisation has channelled its energies into creating a community hub with useful resources for supporting marginalised LGBTQ+ groups. There’s information about grassroots charities to donate to, petitions and advice on how to write to your MP demanding reform of the Gender Recognition Act. The aim is to generate 30,000 acts of allyship, one for every person who would have turned up to the 2020 parade. It’s all part of Pride in London’s ‘You!Me!Us!We!’ theme, a call for solidarity and support between LGBTQ+ groups. Find out more about the campaign’s mission here.

Are you organising a virtual event for Pride Month? Let us know: londonevents@timeout.com.

Find virtual Pride events happening all around the world with Global Pride.

For more info on Pride in London 2020, click here.

Share the story