London’s buildings could soon be heated by the tube, sewers and River Thames – here’s how

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, so we could all do with a bit of positive news. Soon, about 1,000 buildings in London could be kept warm by low-carbon heat sourced from the River Thames, tube and sewer networks, making the city a much greener place.

The government has revealed plans to build the UK’s biggest decarbonised heat network which would supply heat to buildings across Westminster including the Houses of Parliament and the National Gallery.

We know how hot the tube can get, but now that excess warmth could be put to good use. The plan will involve a network of pipes constructed to carry excess heat captured underground to power hot water and central heating systems in the area. If all goes to plan, the new energy scheme could save Westminster 75,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent to planting 1.2m trees.

The £1 billion scheme, which will be known as the South Westminster Area Network partnership, will be built by heating specialists Hemiko and Vital Energi.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, the minister for energy consumers, said: ‘Taking waste heat from the River Thames and London Underground to heat such iconic places as the Houses of Parliament and the National Portrait Gallery is a really exciting example of what lies ahead on our journey to low-cost, low-carbon heating.

‘This project will help support hundreds of jobs and make bold new strides towards boosting our energy security.’

This hidden medieval crypt in the City of London will soon open to the public.

This south London shopping centre is getting turned into hundreds of homes and a ‘civic hub’.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.