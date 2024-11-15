London’s cable car is reducing its opening times due to low passenger numbers

London is very well connected. If there’s one thing you can’t complain about in the capital (although Londoners certainly try to), it’s public transport. There are few other places in the UK with functioning subway systems, never mind 14 Underground lines, several Overground, loads of buses, boats, and, by far the most whimsical method of travel, a cable car.

The IFS cable car flies across the Thames, taking passengers from the Greenwich peninsula, next to the O2, over to Royal Victoria Dock. The journey takes about 10 minutes and primarily serves tourists and cable car enthusiasts, who are a more common breed than you might expect. Unlike the chaos of the tube, the cable is a pretty leisurely way to travel, offering nice views of the city skyline.

The cable car is definitely the most exciting way to cross the Thames, but for some it also serves a practical purpose. A few people actually use it to commute to work in the mornings – but they won’t be able to for much longer.

TfL has announced that due to a very low number of passengers (an average of only four) using the service in its first hour of operation, the cable car’s opening time will be delayed from 7am to 8am. If you’re one of those loyal few early morning users, you may have to find alternative transport for your early morning crossing.

The closing time will remain the same, and the change is expected to come into effect on December 1 alongside the rest of the changes for the winter timetable. From then, the working hours will be as follows:

Mon to Thur: 8am to 10pm

Fri and Sat: 9am to 10pm

Sun: 9am to 10pm

You can find out more about the cable car, its opening hours, and how you can ride it here.

