There are all sorts of plans to get Thamesmead, one of the worst connected parts of the city, much better transport links. As well as plans to extend the DLR to the southeast London area, and the introduction of the Superloop bus, now more plans for transport in Thamesmead have been announced.

Plans for a rapid bus network linking Thamesmead to its nearest railway stations are likely to go into public consultation in early 2025. If created, the super speedy route would run between Woolwich town centre and Abbey Wood via Thamesmead, making it easier for residents to get on the Elizabeth line and DLR.

Image: Greater London Authority

The proposed plans involve building a segregated lane for the rapid bus so it wouldn’t get stuck in traffic. Bexley Council said it anticipates that ‘TfL will undertake a public consultation on the proposed transit system early in the New Year’. This bus will act as a stop-gap for DLR services coming to Thamesmead, which remains unfunded by TfL.

TfL hopes to find an affordable solution for the DLR by spring 2025, with the aim of starting construction by 2028 and opening the DLR extension to customers in the early 2030s.

