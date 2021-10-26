London’s David Bowie pop-up shop has opened

If you're looking for new things to do in London, here's an idea that'll help you ch-ch-change up your itinerary. A David Bowie pop-up shop has opened in central London.

Running from October 25, through late January 2022, the ‘retail experience’ will have a load of drops, including signed memorabilia and other rare and unique merchandise. It's intended to be a place to celebrate the life of David Bowie, exploring his super-prolific and influential career across music, fashion, and art.

At the store, fans are able to watch and listen to Bowie content for the first time, using immersive audio. There's supposedly hour upon hour of unseen behind-the-scenes footage and clips to enjoy. If that wasn't enough, there’s an extensive gallery of photography and installations offering new insight into Bowie's career, so you'll be wanting to visit time and time again.

Should you want to swing by, the shop is at 14 Heddon Street, not too far from Piccadilly Circus. Bit of trivia for you: This is a couple of doors away from where Bowie (well, Ziggy Stardust if we're being specific) posed for that moody late-night shot that became the album cover of The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

If you're on the other side of the river, no worries, a sister shop is opening on 150 Wooster Street. This spot is also significant, being near the house Bowie lived in while creating the final album he released during his lifetime, ‘Blackstar’.

The store is being set up and run by David Bowie's estate (including his widow and children) and is one of a number of announcements expected across the rest of the year. Recently the release of a previously lost album was also hinted at. Bowie, real name David Jones, will be 75 on January 8 2022.

You can find more information on the 75th birthday celebrations here.

