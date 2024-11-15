London’s Elizabeth line and the Heathrow Express are down this weekend: here’s how to get to Heathrow airport

If you’re trying to get to Heathrow Airport from central London, the Heathrow Express, which whizzes travellers from Paddington to the airport in just 15 minutes, is probably going to be your most reliable mode of transport. There’s also the breezy, air-conditioned Lizzy Line, which takes around double the time but costs around half the price.

Alas, for people heading on holiday this weekend (November 16 and 17), both those services will be down. But not to worry! There are plenty of remaining options.

Here’s how to get to Heathrow Airport this weekend, without the Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express.

Piccadilly line

Trains travelling to Heathrow on the Piccadilly line will be running as normal. Just don’t try and catch a train from Caledonian Road Station, westbound trains won’t be stopping there.

Coaches

Megabus and National Express both offer coach services to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 from Victoria Coach Station while Flixbus runs services from Paddington Train Station. You’d be best off booking these ahead of time.

By car

If you’d rather hit the road to get to Heathrow, these are your options. From central London via the A4 and M4, the journey will take around an hour to an hour and a half. You can either make your own way there or hop in a taxi.

When it comes to parking, the cheapest option is to pull up at one of Heathrow’s park and rides and get a free shuttle bus to your terminal. If you leave your car there, the first day starts at £39.50 and will cost from £31.80 for each additional 24 hour period.

Alternatively you can get dropped off or leave your car in the short stay parking right outside whatever terminal you need. Each 24 hour period that you leave your vehicle here will cost you £88.

