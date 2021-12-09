London
Lilly's Christmas Sandwich
Photograph: The Winter Warmer FortnightLilly's Christmas Sandwich

London’s first Christmas sandwich festival is launching this weekend

Plus, there are more than 100 varieties of mulled wine to try

Written by
Alice Saville
What’s more deliciously festive than sinking your teeth into a Christmas sandwich? Oh, I don’t know, maybe sipping your way through a cup of mulled wine? Luckily you don’t have to choose between the two at The Winter Warmer Fortnight in Covent Garden. From tomorrow (December 10) until Christmas Eve, the district’s restaurants and bars have been challenged to create festive sarnies and delicious hot drinks. 

That means you’ll get the chance to chomp on rather more sophisticated Christmas sarnies than the pallid, spongy kind that come in plastic wrapping. Head chefs at Avobar, Lilly’s, Frenchie and Chez Antoinette will create luxe takes on the turkey-stuffed festive classic. And their offerings will be rivalled by Christmas sandwiches created by plucky upstarts from pop-ups in Covent Garden’s Piazza. Duck Shed will serve quacking Christmas wraps from December 10 to 15, Egg Truck’s eggcellent Christmas sandwiches will follow from December 15 to 20, and then Argentinian numbers from Smoky Gaucho from December 20 to 24. 

If you prefer to take your refreshment in liquid form, Covent Garden will be awash with mulled wine: check out this handy map for locations.

Winter Warmer Festival map
Photograph: Winter Warmer Festival

Local cafés, bars and restaurants including Ladurée, Darjeeling Express, Frenchie, Mariage Freres and Mrs Riot will be serving their own takes on the classic Christmassy tipple, with more than 100 varieties to try in total. It’s hard to know where to start with such a dizzying variety on offer, but Frenchie’s offering comes in a beautiful copper tankard decked with star anise – perfect for resting your tired hands on after an exhausting Christmas sandwich-scoffing session.

The Winter Warmer Fortnight is in Covent Garden from Dec 10-24.

Here’s where you can see London’s most dazzling Christmas lights.

Three great cheese-and-wine events in London this December.

