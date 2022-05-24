[title]
Finally it’s here! It’s a red-letter day for Londoners, or rather a properly regal purple one as the Elizabeth Line aka Crossrail finally opens to the public after a much-anticipated and (let’s be honest) really quite long wait.
In case you have been hiding up a tree for the last couple of decades, the Elizabeth Line is London’s newest transport link that links east to west across the city. Dedicated to Her Majesty (hence ‘Elizabeth Line’) to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee year, the aim was to have everything up and at us by the Jubilee Bank Holiday. Currently running from zones 1-4 and allowing you to travel seamlessly from Abbey Wood in the south-east to Paddington in the west, by 2023 you'll be able to travel from Shenfield in Essex to Reading and Heathrow. All this, without getting off a train that’s not quite a tube as TfL have also hooked up with rail networks to deliver what is a massive 100km project that incorporates 41 stations.
If you are wondering how time has passed since the first excavations began for the Elizabeth Line, then take a look at your average year 9 pupils in all their glorious spotty glory, yup, that’s right, it’s been 13 years. There have been delays (definitely), false alarms, spiralling costs and tears (almost certainly) but ultimately today is the day that bums are on seats and we get the verdict from actual Elizabeth Line passengers. The response is mostly positive but a 9am blip in the form of a fire evacuation at Paddington (quickly resolved), created a bit of a stir.
