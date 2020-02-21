London’s first Muslim Pride is officially happening in April 2020

London's first-ever Muslim Pride is finally happening this year, with the date set for Saturday April 11.

In 2019, Muslim LGBTQ+ charity Imaan successfully raised £10,000 via crowdfunding to make the event happen, and recently announced the date of the event via Twitter.

‘We as LGBTQI Muslims often find ourselves isolated, without community and frequently facing homophobic, biphobic, transphobic AND Islamaphobic abuse,’ Imaan explained in a crowdfunding campaign statement. ‘The event will build on the incredible events we organised in the past and feature panels, discussions, speakers, arts, culture and history – a first for LGBTQI Muslims.’

Tickets for Muslim Pride will be going on sale in the next couple of weeks, and the charity has put a call out on Twitter for queer Arab speakers, wellbeing practitioners, service providers who would like to get involved with the event. LGBTQ+ Muslims are also invited to contribute to an oral history project which will feature in the celebrations.

Sign up to Imaan’s newsletter or follow the charity on Twitter to stay up to date with forthcoming information about the event.