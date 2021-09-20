There are more than 8,000 chicken shops in London. Most of these, alas, are meat-only affairs. Vegetarians have, for too long, been locked out of the chicken shop experience. This changes now.

And by ‘now’ I of course mean ‘Thursday’. Which is when SmugNuggs, a Quorn nugget pop-up, opens in Camden, on Kentish Town Road. Its menu will be entirely devoted to bite-size chunks of mycoprotein. Be quick though, it’s only around for a few days.

Quorn nuggets are, famously, basically identical to normal nuggets taste-wise. In a blind taste test, most people cannot tell the difference. Which means, if you think about it, the meat-free nuggies are probably a better option in general. Better for your (and the planet’s) health.

The pop-up will exist for three days, from Thursday September 23 to Saturday September 25.

19 Kentish Town Rd, NW1 8NH. Sep 23-25.

