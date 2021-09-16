Is there anything this man cannot do? From solving crimes in Luther to DJing at Glastonbury and dropping verses on his GRM Daily, Idris Elba now decided to venture into the world of wine, opening a new bar in Kings Cross. Named after his wine and champagne brand, Porte Noire will offer a selection of international wines at the Kings Cross bar and shop. The bar will be launched in collaboration with Connaught Wine Cellars founder, David Farber and will boast around 800 wine bins.

The food menu will focus on French brasserie plates like Oeuf Meurette - a classic Burgundian dish of poached eggs in a red wine sauce and slow cooked beef cheek, pommes purée, leek persillade. For those looking for something lighter, there will be a selection of high-end European cheeses and charcuterie, available to order as a platter. A selection of cocktails will also be available, made solely with premium spirits.

‘David has been working in the wine space for a long time, I know he is going to take the Porte Noire name and create something special,’ says Idris. Situated in Coal Drops Yard, Porte Noire is the ideal stop off for a glass of their house champagne or one of their many other offerings after a long day of shopping in the sun.

Porte Noire opens Monday October 18.

Unit A Gasholder 10, 1 Lewis Cubitt Square, N1C 4BY

