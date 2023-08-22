London
Basketball court on roof of Design District
Photograph: Design District

London’s first rooftop basketball court has opened in Greenwich

Shoot hoops and gaze out over southeast London? Don’t mind if we do

Lucy Sarret
Written by
Lucy Sarret
One of the newest additions to London’s skyline is a certifiable slam-dunk. The city’s first-ever rooftop basketball court has opened in Greenwich.

In other words, if you’ve always dreamed of shooting hoops and marvelling at some sweet, sweet views at the same time, now you’ve got a dream destination. Just a few minutes’ walk from North Greenwich station, you’ll find the open-air basketball court atop Greenwich’s Design District. 

The court’s standout feature is, naturally, its magnificent views. Looking out over southeast London, ballers can enjoy unobstructed vistas of the likes of the O2 Arena and Canary Wharf.

But those views aren’t the only attraction up here. The court won’t just have basketball: it’ll also host loads of sports and wellness activities, including yoga. Plus, it’s apparently available for outdoor events and photoshoots. 

If you’re after a basketball game (or a bit of yoga, or a photoshoot) with a view, this one’s hard to beat. Here are a couple more snaps of the place. 

Basketball court on roof of Design District
Photograph: Design District
Basketball court on roof of Design District
Photograph: M Clayton
Basketball court on roof of Design District
Photograph: Design District

The Design District’s basketball court is open from 6pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 8am to 9am on weekends and Bank Holidays. It’s bookable in hourly slots – find out more on the official website here

ICYMI: London is getting Europe's highest free viewing gallery.

Time Out's brilliant new podcast, 'Love Thy Neighbourhood', is out now. Listen to the fourth episode with Paul Chowdhry here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

