London’s floating cinema has just announced its summer line-up – and it’s entirely free

NB: The first batch of tickets for Movies on the River have sold out. More tickets will be released in the next few weeks, so sign up for the waiting list and keep your eyes peeled.

This year’s – entirely free – Movies on the River line-up has been announced, and it’s the most romantic thing you can do on the water not to involve an actual gondola full of roses.

The lunique outdoor cinema experience is organised by Time Out (that’s us), and this year it has dating app Hinge bringing extra romantic je ne sais quoi to four August evenings on the Thames.

Running from August 14-17, the floating screen will be hosting four beloved classics: Richard Curtis’s hometown romcom ‘Notting Hill’; Barry Jenkins’ gorgeous coming-of-age story ‘Moonlight’; its one-time Oscar rival, Tinseltown musical ‘La La Land’; and ‘10 Things I Hate About You’, the greatest of all Shakespeare adaptations, not least for having Heath Ledger in it.

Here’s the line-up in full:

Wed Aug 14 – ‘Notting Hill’

Thu Aug 15 – ‘Moonlight’

Fri Aug 16 – ‘10 Things I Hate About You’

Sat Aug 17 – ‘La La Land’

Your free ticket includes a scenic pre-movie cruise down the Thames – that’s right, the Big T herself – and a tonne of Insta-worthy views of the city at magic hour. What could better?

Check-in at Tower Millennium Pier starts at 7.30pm and it’s anchors aweigh half an hour later.

Movies on the River, presented by Time Out and Hinge, runs August 14-17. Head to the official site for tickets.

