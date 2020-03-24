London’s home of dance, Sadler’s Wells, is streaming shows and workshops for free

London’s most famous dance theatre, the legendary Sadler’s Wells, has had its entire programme suspended until at least June 24.

Fortunately, like many of our great institutions, it’s opening up its substantial digital vaults during our current crisis, presenting new content on its streaming platform Digital Stage.

It’ll be screening archive performances, special one-offs created just for the screen and dance workshops aimed at a variety of ages, from a family workout for ages two-to-six, to classes for the over-sixties.

All of this will be rolled out out over the next several weeks, but things will kick off on Friday March 27 at 7.30pm with the release of Balletboyz’s ‘Deluxe’ (pictured) – the show that was meant to be playing at Sadler’s Wells that night. Lots more shows, films and workshops will be released over the coming weeks.

The Sadler’s Well Digital Stage is here.

