Home stage: Five ways you can still watch plays while our theatres are shut The closure of all of London’s theatres by coronavirus is grim news, but at least in the digital age there are other ways to see plays

1. The internet, baby!



In the last few days, a heartening and huge array of performers and companies have put recordings up online for free, and many more seem likely to follow. We’ll be trying to make sense of it all online, but it’s A Lot, from artists opening up their archives and popping pre-existing recordings on to Vimeo or YouTube – check out Dead Centre’s magnificent head-trip ‘Lippy’ – to companies that are filming their latest show in lieu of cancelled performances. We’re soon going to start trying to round them up below.



2. Digital players

A lot of what you find on the internet won’t strictly speaking be of first-rate quality, especially as a lot of shows that are filmed, aren’t filmed for broadcast. However, there are a couple of top-notch providers of ‘properly’ filmed stuff. Digital Theatre has a large archive of shows, many featuring household names such as Maxine Peake in ‘Hamlet’ or Richard Armitage in ‘The Crucible’ – it’s available as a £9.99 a month subscription or £7.99 a show. Fans of The Bard should be particularly well set for styling out this horror: Shakespeare’s Globe has its own platform, Globe Player, with a good portion of the Man from Stratford’s works available.



3. The BBC

Remember when everyone used to moan about the BBC? Auntie has really stepped up to the plate in this crisis, and part of that is its recently announced ‘virtual festival of the arts’ Culture in Quarantine, which will include – among other things – screenings of Mike Bartlett’s Almeida hit ‘Albion’ and Emma Rice’s brilliant Angela Carter adaptation, ‘Wise Children’.



4. Live streams

It’s very easy to broadcast a stream of somebody singing or reading. There are a lot of very talented actors knocking around without shows to be in at the moment. Hence, there’s a lot of innovative combining of the two: initiatives like ‘Leave a Light On’ and ‘West End Acoustic: The Quarantine Sessions’ will feature West End stars performing live-streamed concerts, which wackier projects include ‘The Show Must Go Online’, which will feature the complete works of Shakespeare (him again – he’s out of copyright) being read out live.



5. NT Live?



The National Theatre has a treasure trove of some of the biggest and best shows of last ten or so years, filmed at cinema-quality, to be screened in cinemas as part of its NT Live programme. So far, only schools have been allowed to access them digitally, but there are strong hints that the NT might make this happen and unleash the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Hamlet’ to cheer us all up.