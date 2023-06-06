London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Jewish Museum London
Photograph: Shutterstock

London’s Jewish Museum is closing down

It has been struggling for funding since the pandemic

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

The Jewish Museum London in Camden is closing down because of a funding crisis. 

Shutting up shop at the end of July, London’s only museum dedicated to Judaism is having to sell its site in north London due to loss of income from the pandemic and decreasing visitor numbers. In some good news, it does hope to reopen in a new home within five years. 

The museum in a Georgian townhouse displays the UK’s nationally designated collection of Judaica, as well as collections from the Jewish Military Museum, United Synagogue and Jewish Historical Society of England. It’s collection of over 40,000 objects will go into storage while the musuem hunts for a new permanent home. 

This will be your last chance for a while to see some of the artefacts on display in the museum, which include a 13th-century mikvah, a recreation of a Jewish East End street, the testimonies of Holocaust survivors, a 17th-century Venetian synagogue Ark and bound copies of the JC stretching back to 1919.

Nick Viner, chair of Jewish Museum London, said the tough decision was made after long discussions at board level.

He said: ‘Realistically, it could be three to five years before we can put our vision for a new museum fit for the 21st century into practice.’

Urban swimmers want to build a floating lido in the River Thames.

London is opening loads of secret gardens to the public this summer.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.