London’s Jewish Museum is closing down

It has been struggling for funding since the pandemic

The Jewish Museum London in Camden is closing down because of a funding crisis.

Shutting up shop at the end of July, London’s only museum dedicated to Judaism is having to sell its site in north London due to loss of income from the pandemic and decreasing visitor numbers. In some good news, it does hope to reopen in a new home within five years.

The museum in a Georgian townhouse displays the UK’s nationally designated collection of Judaica, as well as collections from the Jewish Military Museum, United Synagogue and Jewish Historical Society of England. It’s collection of over 40,000 objects will go into storage while the musuem hunts for a new permanent home.

This will be your last chance for a while to see some of the artefacts on display in the museum, which include a 13th-century mikvah, a recreation of a Jewish East End street, the testimonies of Holocaust survivors, a 17th-century Venetian synagogue Ark and bound copies of the JC stretching back to 1919.

Nick Viner, chair of Jewish Museum London, said the tough decision was made after long discussions at board level.

He said: ‘Realistically, it could be three to five years before we can put our vision for a new museum fit for the 21st century into practice.’

