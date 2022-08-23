If cocktails with umbrellas, waiters in Hawaiian shirts and the rolling rhythms of rumba music are your idea of a great night out, then look no further. Barrio, the Latin-themed bar, is opening its fifth site in Covent Garden this autumn and it’s believed to be the world’s biggest tequila bar.

The former Tropicana Beach Club, which closed before the pandemic and never reopened, will be revived to make way for Barrio’s flagship venue. This follows the success of Barrio's four other venues in Angel, Brixton, Shoreditch and Soho. Barrio Covent Garden is set to open in November 2022.

With space for up to 600 tequila lovers, you’ll be able to chug margaritas to your heart's content from the curated menu of Latin-inspired cocktails and line your stomach with Mexican street food.

And if you can’t get enough of London’s endless wealth of organised fun for adults, they’ll also be putting on live entertainment, DJs and Bottomless Bingo Brunch. There will even be an 'amigos hour' AKA happy hour with deals on tacos, cocktails and tequila.

Jim Robertson, managing director of Barrio Familia, said: 'Having previously set up and operated Tropicana Beach Club prior to the pandemic, I am so excited to be going back again with Nightcap to open Barrio Covent Garden. This will be our biggest Barrio to date, and without a doubt, the best party we have ever thrown.

'We believe Barrio to be the biggest tequila bar in the world and are thrilled to bring the Latin Quarter to the West End of London, especially as this has been depleted of large late night party venues over the pandemic. It’s going to be an incredible launch and we couldn’t be more ready for this next fiesta.'

You probably won't want to come here for the most authentic tacos in all of London, but you’ll have fun anyway.

