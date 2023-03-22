London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
For Your Eyes Only
Photograph: gofundme

London’s last ever DVD store is under threat of closure

But you help can save it!

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Advertising

Who doesn’t feel nostalgic for the humble video shop? The tingle of excitement that – yes! – the new Scorsese film is in stock, the simple joy of browsing rows of movies without an algorithm in sight, or just chatting to the budding Tarantino behind the counter about which Donnie Yen movie is worth renting. And maybe being let off the late fee when you return it two weeks later.

For most Londoners, that analogue pleasure is a distant memory. But not in Forest Hill, where independent video shop For Your Eyes Only and its owner, movie lover Gulam Charania, have been keeping south-east London in VHSes, DVDs and video games for 25 years.

It has seen off Blockbuster and until recently was repeating the trick with Netflix, Amazon Prime and co, but the clock is now ticking on its future. The financial impact of the pandemic, combined with a three-month closure in 2022 after a car smashed through the shopfront, has left For Your Eyes Only on the brink of closure. Watch our story below.

But help may be at hand: there’s a GoFundMe in place for anyone willing and able to lend some financial support, and with £1,000 already raised of its £5,000 target, For Your Eyes Only may yet fight on (and Die Another Day).

Alternatively, show your support on its Facebook page.

For Your Eyes Only, 53 Dartmouth Rd, SE23 3HN. 
 
The Londoners reframing how we see Black British film.

A London flat used in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ is up for sale.

We’re giving away 100 tickets to the Sony World Photography Awards this year.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!