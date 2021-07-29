Whether about bins, noise, council tax or absolutely anything at all, being angry and/or disappointed with your local council is basically a rite of passage for most Londoners. But which council gets complained about the most? And how many of those complaints are actually justified?

No doubt many, many readers will be dead certain that their council is the worst. But according to Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman, the body that handles individual complaints about councils, the most complained-about London council is officially… Haringey!

Congratulations Haringey. Perhaps it had something to do with Wood Green High Street being turned into a river of sewage last May. Although to be fair, the ombudsman's data set only ran up to March 31, so there have evidently been plenty of other things worth complaining about.

According to an Evening Standard report, 27 complaints were upheld against Haringey, including miscalculated council tax and inadequate care assessments. Other boroughs with high numbers of upheld complaints were Barnet, Bromley (both 26), Tower Hamlets and Lambeth (both 25).

At the other end of the table, Bexley, Merton and Hammersmith and Fulham all had only 7 complaints upheld against them – the joint fewest in the capital. They're practically saintlike councils, apparently.

The ombudsman have handily mapped out the performance of every council in England, so you can have a look for yourself. Check that out here.

