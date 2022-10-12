Despite the dire state of London’s housing market, there are clearly still some people in the city with very, very, very deep pockets, quietly shopping around for absolutely enormous mansions. Now London’s most expensive home is back on the market, and it’s for sale at an eye-watering £200 million.

The 20-bedroom megamansion is unsurprisingly in London’s most expensive neighbourhood, Knightsbridge. The stucco house reportedly has over 45 rooms, including grand state rooms, multiple elevators, a swimming pool, health spa and gym, spread over a modest 65,000 sq ft. It was originally built as four townhouses in the 1830s, until one greedy individual bought them all and turned it into one supersized abode in the 1980s.

The current tenants have had a short-lived tenure in their unnecessarily massive home, as the megamansion was last on the market only two years ago. In April 2020 it sold for a record-breaking £210m to the billionaire founder of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan. He’s now having to sell up after his net worth reportedly fell by 83 percent over the past two years. Surprisingly, the house, if you can even call it that, is going for £10 million less this time around. What a bargain.

Previous owners of the Hyde-park adjacent home include the late billionaire and former prime minister of Lebanon Rafic Hariri, and Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who died in 2011. The current off-market sale is being handled by Beauchamp Estates.

We’ve got some ideas for what the next owner could do with the megamansion. Giant American candy store, maybe?

Forget Knightsbridge! This is officially London’s coolest neighbourhood.

There’s a list of forbidden words TfL staff aren’t allowed to use.