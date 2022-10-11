Walthamstow has got the nod, but it’s only number 17 in the world in 2022

Every year, Time Out canvasses our truly global network to decide which are the hippest bits of the greatest cities on the planet. We ask editors, writers, social-media types and photographers. We also hear from more than 20,000 city dwellers around the world. The result is our World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods list: the 51 postcodes (or local equivalents) that you should be homing in on.

Good news! Walthamstow is this year’s London pick. Mind you, it only came in at number 17 in the list of 51. Here’s what Time Out London’s editor Joe has to say about it:

‘If you’re from London, Walthamstow has a bit of a rep. It’s where all your friends moved five years ago: the place with more prams than people, where the streets are awash with hoppy IPAs, sourdough pizza and obnoxiously expensive houseplants. But this isn’t just where people priced out of Hackney go to have kids: there’s loads to do, tons of nice people call it home, and it’s an actual creative hub, a place where stuff gets made. Over on Blackhorse Lane you’ve got the formidable Blackhorse Workshop, home to some of the city’s most creative folk, and the climbing wall-meets-yoga studio-meets-co-working space Yonder.

‘On the other side of the neighbourhood, there’s God’s Own Junkyard, the neon-sign warehouse that’s a major local attraction, and right next door the Wildcard and Pillars breweries, beer and cider taproom The Real Ale Co, and artisanal gin-makers Mother’s Ruin. Local stadium Wadham Lodge is home to mighty non-league football team Walthamstow FC, making pitchside craft beer an attractive proposition. Finally, you’ve got a new comedy-centric theatre – Soho Theatre Walthamstow – opening in the old Granada Cinema next year. And what’s cooler than a theatre? Nothing, that’s what.’

So there.

What could possibly trump such an ace place, you might ask? Well, without giving the whole game away, the Top 10 features hoods in Mexico, Portugal, Japan and, erm, Kent. Here’s the entire list to explore. And well done, E17!

