London’s most festive pub is switching on its Christmas lights

If you thought London’s Christmas celebrations would be muted this year, think again. Because just like any other year, west London pub the Churchill Arms is going baubles-to-the-wall with its Christmas lights display.

The Kensington boozer has made a name for itself as London’s most festive pub thanks to its annual decorative spread, which typically sees close to 100 rows of pine trees planted around the pubs perimeter and across its tiered balconies and roof – before being lit up like the proverbial with 25,000 twinkling lights.

And this year’s display has been given the green (and red, and yellow, and blue...) light by The Churchill’s bosses. The pub confirmed on Instagram that it has spent lockdown getting its display ready to be turned on to coincide with its reopening to the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churchill Arms (@churchillarmsw8)

In the Instagram post, The Churchill Arms said it would be lighting up its exterior at 3.30pm on Wednesday December 2 when welcoming back its customers. It said it was hoping to provide some ‘uplift’ with this year’s display and to bring some ‘much needed festive cheer’ to its visitors. And if the usual twinkly lights and festive firs don’t do it for you, the addition of blue NHS flags flying proudly from all corners of the building might just do the trick.

Check out the Christmas display this December outside The Churchill Arms – and pop in for a pint and ‘substantial’ Thai meal, too!

The Churchill Arms is at 119 Kensington Church Street, W8 7LN.

Want to see more Christmas lights? These central London ones are already shining bright.

Selfridges is hosting an open-air Christmas market filled with street food.

