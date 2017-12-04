London’s most festive pub just turned on its Christmas lights display

A post shared by Churchill Arms (@churchillarmsw8) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:26pm PST



Okay, now it's Christmas! Because west London pub the Churchill Arms – often referred to as the most festive pub in London – has switched on its display of Christmas lights.

And oh, holy night, it’s blingy. This year there are 18,000 lights and 80 Christmas trees decking the pub’s exterior, with the whole display lighting up the west London sky on Saturday December 2 for the first time this winter.





Don’t worry if you missed the pub getting into the spirit of Christmas. They're having an official switch-on party on Thursday December 7 at 6pm to really make a fuss of the festivities – and this ridiculously glowy spread.



