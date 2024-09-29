Subscribe
Jess Hand
Jess Hand

London’s most cosy pubs

Heading inside now the nights are getting cooler? Or just after a spot to warm up after a brisk weekend walk? Try these seriously cosy London pubs

Leonie Cooper
Edited by Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Written by: Laura Richards
If there's a chill in the air, there's only one place to go: London's pubs were made for cold nights and warming pints. What makes a pub cosy? Roughed-up sofas, comfy chairs and a burning open fire help, and these pubs have offered a welcoming home-away-from-home to generations of punters. Whether you want to get warmed-up after a brisk walk through Hampstead Heath or you feel like getting all aglow while in Soho, these are pubs to warm your cockles and lift your spirits. From creakingly old inns with nooks for hiding away from the London fog to modern pubs that know how to turn on the warming charm, find somewhere in the capital to get seriously cosy over autumnal ales and mulled wine.

RECOMMENDED: The cosiest things to do in London.

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor, and likes nothing more than a Guinness by a roaring open fire in a backstreet boozer. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

London pubs for a cosy catch-up

1. Nags Head

  • Pubs
  • Knightsbridge
Nags Head
Nags Head
Jess Hand

Down a deeply poetic London backstreet, this traditional Belgravia boozer has walls are cluttered with everything from cartoons to baseball reports, garden tools to vintage penny-slots. Bliss. 

Time Out tip Bring cash! Minimum card spend is £16 (but pints are also £8, so its not too hard to reach).

2. Prince George

  • Pubs
  • Dalston
  • price 1 of 4
Prince George
Prince George
Photograph: Jess Hand

Once a mellow backstreet local, the George now swarms with Hackney hipsters. It’s still a homely spot though, with a roaring fire and a mixed coterie of longtime Dalstonians and recent arrivals shooting the breeze over pints.

Time Out tip Get on the jukebox, which is stacked with a soundtrack of classic cuts and cool obscurities.

3. French House

  • Pubs
  • Soho
  • price 1 of 4
French House
French House
Photograph: Jess Hand

Who’d have thought you could find such sweet shelter in central London? This pub has been turned to for cosy sessions for centuries, since strangers here are just friends you haven’t met yet. If you can bag a corner or a seat at the bar, the atmosphere will warm you through and through, especially with a glass of vin rouge in hand.

Time Out tip Remember, the French House only serves half pints. Don't embarrass yourself by asking for a full one.

4. The Holly Bush

  • Pubs
  • Hampstead
The Holly Bush
The Holly Bush
Photograph: Tiago Lemos

The Holly Bush is a maze of tiny rooms that prove popular with many punters as a place to nurse a quiet pint by the roaring fire. Those who don’t come from London can pretend they’re back in the shire thanks to the villagey feel you get from the Hampstead location.

Time Out tip Go early in the afternoon if bagging a table is important to you.

Book online
5. Pineapple

  • Pubs
  • Kentish Town
  • price 1 of 4
Pineapple
Pineapple

You have to pull back a thick, velvet curtain to even get inside this cosy pub down a Kentish Town backstreet. Then, battle it out for front row seats by one of its fires. Our personal favourite is found down one side of the pub and is flanked by a stack of board games. Get settled in; it’s cosy o’clock.

Time Out tip The Thai food here makes for an ideal winter warmer. 

6. The Dove

  • Gastropubs
  • London Fields
  • price 2 of 4
The Dove
The Dove

This sprawling Belgian beer pub just off Broadway Market is great for getting the circulation going again after a chilly saunter down the market stretch. Get rosy-cheeked on wheat beers and blondes and find further warmth in overflowing bowls of moules marinière. There are plenty of corner tables at the rear or there’s sofa seating near the bar for group gatherings.

Time Out tip Get stuck into the massive stack of board games.

7. Compton Arms

  • Canonbury
Compton Arms
Compton Arms
Photograph: Compton Arms

A petite, low-ceilinged, old-school boozer down the Islington backroads where bullseye windows get frosty on busy evenings. The Compton used to be favoured by George Orwell for cosy sessions, and he knew a thing or two about drinking in style. Grab a pint of ale and head to the saloon bar. You may have to share your table with strangers, but that’s all part of the cosy charm.

Time Out tip Eat! Compton Arms has been home to incredible food pop-ups, from Tiella to Four Legs.

8. Cross Keys

  • Pubs
  • Covent Garden
  • price 1 of 4
Cross Keys
Cross Keys
Photograph: Jess Hand

Year-round, this central London pub has a jumble of old ornaments hanging from its ceiling and making it feel a bit cramped (in a really great way, obviously). But add to that the seasonal tinsel and you’ve got one of the most festive-feeling pubs in London.

Time Out tip Take time to enjoy the tat on the walls, there are some seriously cult items here - many of them Beatles-related.

9. Cutty Sark Tavern

  • Pubs
  • Greenwich
  • price 2 of 4
Cutty Sark Tavern
Cutty Sark Tavern
Chris Orange

Find Greenwich’s second most famous Cutty Sark down by the river, where three floors of cosy-cornered spaces all offer a view of the Thames. Soft furnishings, low ceiling beams and a menu of rich pub grub complete the warming line-up, even if the walk by the river to get here can be fairly brisk.

Time Out tip Embrace the riverside vibes and order a pint of prawns.

Book online

10. Queen's Head

  • Craft beer pubs
  • King’s Cross
  • price 2 of 4
Queen's Head
Queen's Head
Rob Greig

It’s a diddy little pub near King’s Cross, but the Queen’s Head makes its own atmosphere with jazz nights round the piano and with board games to help happily pass the time in quieter moments. The craft beer selection is cracking and should give you that edge on the next round of dominoes.

Time Out tip They've got some wonderful whiskey if you want something punchier than a pint.

11. Churchill Arms

  • Pubs
  • Kensington
Churchill Arms
Churchill Arms
Photograph: chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com

The Churchill has been dubbed London’s most festive pub thanks to the display of Christmas trees and lights that covers the inn's exterior each year. But duck in early for a tipple and feel just as comforted by old-school carpets, bric-a-brac on the ceiling, and a roaring fire.

Time Out tip The food is great; and they claim to be the first ever London pub to servce Thai cuisine.

12. Royal Oak

  • Pubs
  • Southwark
  • price 1 of 4
Royal Oak
Royal Oak

This perfect pub has a horseshoe bar at its centre and is surrounded by Victorian carved wooden doors and partitions. Enjoy the villagey feel of drinking pints of real ale delivered to the pub from Lewes' Harveys brewery, great for washing down a pickled egg or two. Head here after a trip to Borough Market for a festive day to remember.

Time Out tip The pub quiz here is legendary and happens every Wednesday evening.

13. Island Queen

  • Pubs
  • Islington
Island Queen
Island Queen
© Rob Greig

Etched mirrors, tall ceilings, greenery and a ridiculous amount of comfy sofas make this backstreet Islington pub a great go-to in groups. Bag yourself an armchair in the pub’s parlour for added cosiness and revel in the slightly out-there colonial vibe the pub seems to reach for.

Time Out tip Visit on Tuesdays for the camaraderie of quiz night.

14. Balham Bowls Club

  • Gastropubs
  • Balham
  • price 2 of 4
Balham Bowls Club
Balham Bowls Club
© Gemma Day

While this former bowls club is quite roomy, it has two compact spaces to the rear and the side that channel some serious living-room chic. Get settled in on an old, beaten armchair under a lamp with its shade set off-kilter and you’ll get all the cosy feels.

Time Out tip This lot are proud of their Sunday roast for good reason.

Buy ticket
15. The High Cross

  • Pubs
  • Tottenham
  • price 2 of 4
The High Cross
The High Cross
Photograph: Andy Parsons

The best things come in small packages – particularly when they’re micropubs. And squeezing into Tottenham’s diddy boozer The High Cross feels even more thrilling given that it used to be public bogs. Just trust us; the setting has been appropriately spruced for an extra-cosy sesh.

Time Out tip Avoid the pub on a Spurs at home match day – a gaggle of rowdy footie fans make it less than cosy.

16. Prince Alfred

  • Pubs
  • Maida Vale
  • price 2 of 4
Prince Alfred
Prince Alfred

Welcome to snob screen city. This wood-clad Victorian pub is so divvied up, you can have a little area all to yourself if you time your trip well. Duck down to get through tiny doors and pretend you’re living back in ye olde days when everything was 100 percent more cosy.

Time Out tip Music fans come on down; the Grade II listed pub can be seen in David Bowie's Grammy Award-winning short film Jazzin' for Blue Jean, which was the music video for his single Blue Jean.

Buy ticket
