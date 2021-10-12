For the second year in a row, the new year is starting without a bang

And you thought all the postponements and cancellations were behind us. Brace for one more. Just like last year, London’s traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display over the Thames is not happening.

A separate event in Trafalgar Square is allegedly still going ahead, however.

The end of year show by the river is one of the biggest in the world, with people rushing to buy tickets from October to see tens of thousands of pyrotechnics light up the city landmarks by the Thames.

However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is erring on the side of caution.

‘Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic,’ said the Mayor. ‘This year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course.

