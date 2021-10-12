London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New Year's Eve fireworks
Photograph: Ben Broomfield

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks have been cancelled again

For the second year in a row, the new year is starting without a bang

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820368/image.jpg
Written by
Joe Mackertich
Advertising

And you thought all the postponements and cancellations were behind us. Brace for one more. Just like last year, London’s traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display over the Thames is not happening. 

A separate event in Trafalgar Square is allegedly still going ahead, however.

The end of year show by the river is one of the biggest in the world, with people rushing to buy tickets from October to see tens of thousands of pyrotechnics light up the city landmarks by the Thames.

However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is erring on the side of caution.

‘Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic,’ said the Mayor. ‘This year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course.

Worried about fireworks? Keep tuned for our Bonfire Night updates.

The best halloween events to book right now

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Bonfire Night

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.