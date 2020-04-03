London’s NHS staff can claim free transport via Addison Lee’s Donate a Ride scheme

In these uncertain times, there is definitely one thing we can be sure about: our NHS is amazing. Over the last few weeks, people have banded together to create fundraisers and initiatives in support of the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other NHS staff working tirelessly on the front line of the crisis – and now Addison Lee has found a way to help, too.

The taxi firm is offering NHS workers free rides to and from hospitals across London so staff have a reliable, comfortable and hygienic way to travel across the city.

The free transport, which is available to NHS trusts within the M25, is being made available through Addison Lee’s GoFundMe campaign, Donate a Ride. The cab company pledged £50,000 and is now calling on its corporate customers and the general public to give what they can to provide as many free journeys as possible.

Already, donations from the public have more than doubled Addison Lee’s initial sum in less than 24 hours and the current crowdfunding total stands at just under £127,000.

Addison Lee is now working with NHS trusts to ensure workers can access their free trips as soon as possible, via www.addisonlee.com/nhs-sign-up.

Click here to contribute and help Addison Lee reach the £250,000 fundraising goal.

