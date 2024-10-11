London’s night tube could be extended to Thursday nights

Friday nights just aren’t the same any more (we’ve even done the research to prove it). Thanks to work from home, the big night for after work drinks has shifted to Thursday, leaving us to nurse our hangovers from home on a Friday.

So, weekend warriors and after work drinkers will be happy to hear that the night tube could be extended to Thursdays, after London Mayor Sadiq Khan was told ‘Thursday is the new Friday’ in a City Hall meeting.

Proposals for the night tube to run on Thursdays are ‘under review’ Khan has said. But there is a catch. The Mayor told the London Assembly that while he would like to see the service expanded, TfL just doesn’t have the cash right now.

Tory assembly member Emma Best said a Thursday late tube could help revitalise London’s night time economy.

‘Thursday is the new Friday for many Londoners, and the push for a night tube on Thursdays will only increase,’ she said to the London Assembly.

Khan said he was ‘really sympathetic’ to Best’s point, and he would keep reviewing the plans to see if it will be possible in the future. He said: ‘Given the success of the night tube, I’ve asked TfL to keep night tube services under review, and I’ve made it clear I’d like to see the service expanded to support the running of our city’s late-night economy when circumstances allow.’

Best recently published the report ‘Fixing London’s Nightlife’, in which she wrote: ‘You only have to look around the streets of Soho, the City and Canary Wharf on Thursday nights to realise just how high footfall is for many workers piling out the office and into the pubs, with many workers then taking advantage of working from home on a Friday… There is a case for extending the night tube to exist on a Thursday.’

