London panorama
Credit: Shutterstock

London’s quality of life makes it the world’s ‘city of choice’

Our capital beat dozens of cities worldwide

Written by
Ed Cunningham
If any of you proud Londoners woke up this morning and thought, ah brilliant, I live in the greatest city in the world, you’re not just soppy, hapless London lovers but speakers of actual, provable facts.

A mind-bogglingly massive survey from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) ranked London as the world’s ‘city of choice’, out of 44 cities worldwide.

Responses from 25,000 participants in 80 cities around the world were analysed and London achieved a score of 65.7 (out of 100), beating close competitors New York, Helsinki and Copenhagen. The score was calculated by comparing many factors, such as public spaces, medical care, education and inclusivity.

London scored highly across the board, but no city is perfect. Our capital got pulled up on its slow pace of change, a good reminder that, although we’re somewhat on the right track, the city can always improve – especially when it comes to housing costs and inequality.

You can check out BCG’s report for yourself – it’s full of all kinds of fun and colourful tables, graphs and methodologies, if you’re into stuff like that.

Twice in a week! London ranked the best city for students.

The South Bank is officially the third coolest street in the world.

