University College London
Photo credit: Willy Barton, Shutterstock

London is officially the best city in the world for students

Ranking ahead of big-hitters Munich, Seoul and Tokyo

Ed Cunningham
For the third year running, London has topped the QS Best Student Cities rankings.  

London dominated factors across the board, from student surveys and the diversity of its student base to the reputation of its institutions and the desirability of the city itself.

Eighteen of London’s universities made the QS individual university rankings list, with Imperial College London placing highest. QS reckons Imperial is the 7th best university in the entire world!

Predictably, the one area that London fell short on was affordability, placing as the 95th most expensive place to study out of the 115 universities on the list. London’s high cost of living, high tuition fees (particularly for international students) and poor score on the all-knowing Big Mac Index – which compares cost of living with the different prices of a Big Mac – earned it a shockingly low affordability score.

In any case, London beat out close competitors Munich, Seoul and Tokyo, QS pointing out that the city’s (soon to be) buzzing nightlife, huge green spaces and endless number of free things to do all contributed to the city’s status. But we already knew all this, right?

