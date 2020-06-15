Today, and in line with the latest relaxation of lockdown rules in England, London’s iconic Selfridges department store reopened its doors to customers. The popular Oxford Street shop had been closed for almost three months – and for the first time in its history since the Blitz, when it shut up shop for just a day of repairs after being hit by a bomb.

While its Food Hall reopened back in May, today saw the return of each and every floor and department. However, things look a little different for shoppers. The capacity of the store has been greatly reduced to allow two-metre distancing everywhere, with one customer allowed in per 20 square metres of the store. However, a spokesperson for Selfridges said this would still allow for a total of 2,500 customers at any given time.

A one-way system for entering and exiting the department store will be in place, perspex screens have been added to till points and counters and face coverings by British designer Christopher Raeburn have been provided to staff for their use.

Visitors are encouraged to come on their own, or in household groups of up to four, where necessary. Opening hours are now from 11am to 7pm on Monday to Saturday, and noon to 6pm on Sundays. So if you’re gagging to get a designer swag fix back in your life, it might be time to get in line.

