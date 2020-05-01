Central London’s cathedral of posh produce, Selfridges Foodhall, has reopened today, albeit with reduced hours and a ton of measures in place to keep shoppers and staff safe during this risky period.

Opening its doors from 10am to 6pm (11am to 5pm on Sundays), the department store is (among other things) limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at any one time, offering free hand sanitiser, protecting its staff with screens at the tills and implementing a one-way-traffic policy for customers coming in and out of the Foodhall. And staff will have their temperature scanned at the start of each day.

Fresh food will be available from the greengrocer, bakery, butcher and fishmonger, and a range of household and pharmacy items will be available. For the first time, Selfridges is offering essential food boxes and make-your-own kits. No word yet on whether those Japanese sweets and American breakfast cereals count as essential, but here’s hoping.

The store is giving special treatment to NHS, health- and social-care workers, offering them super-easy access to the Foodhall with free parking, a dedicated entrance and a fast-track check out. What’s more, food left over from the supermarket will be donated to various charities across the capital, helping keep London’s most vulnerable people well-fed and healthy.

