London’s Stansted airport just opened a very fancy new passenger lounge

Airports: can you imagine a time when they were the epitome of glamour? Jet-setting is now so easy now that air travel has become more mundane and less of the adventure – but if you’ve ever visited an posh airport lounge, you’ll know the thrill of opening a can of Coke you didn’t pay for (not counting the ticket price, of course).

At Heathrow and Gatwick, Emirates passengers have enjoyed luxurious lounges for nearly 20 years. One major London airport has been conspicuously left out (well, three if you count London City and Luton but no one really does). That is, until last Thursday, September 19, when Emirates unveiled its new lounge at Stansted Airport.

The new lounge is located in Satellite 1 of Stansted’s main terminal - a handy three minutes’ walk from the departure gates. Along with its sleek decor, the lounge offers ‘farm to table’ gourmet dining thanks to Full Circle Farms in Sussex.

There’s an important caveat though: the lounge is only for the airline’s ‘premium customers’. That means people who’ve coughed up for First and Business Class tickets, and Emirates Skywards members who’ve clocked enough miles to reach ‘Platinum’ or ‘Gold’ status. Economy flyers can pay extra for one-time access to the lounge, subject to availability.

How much does that cost? Well, you pay a flat rate, plus local taxes, for a four-hour jaunt in the lounge. If you add the estimated 20 percent tax payable in the UK, it costs around $186 (£140). For Economy customers who’ve signed up to the Skywards loyalty scheme, it’s about $150 (£110). More info on lounge access is available on Emirates’ website here.

The lounge cost the airline £4 million to build and at 900 square metres, it can accommodate up to 125 guests. With two flights a day direct from Stansted to Dubai, there should be no problem filling it.

Take flight with Time Out

In recent news about London’s airports on Time Out, London City is expanding with millions more passengers, London Heathrow is now officially the most connected airport in the world and only one London is officially ‘recommended’ by Which? in the advice company’s latest review of British airports.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.