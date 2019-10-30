London’s swankiest Christmas screenings have been unveiled

There are only 57 more movie-watching days until Christmas and Bluebird Chelsea has just filled five of them with some festive treats. The opulent venue has teamed up with Patrón tequila for a mini-run of cocktail-enhanced seasonal gems in November and December. The twist? Mainly lemon zest, since you ask.



The venue’s private dining room is hosting 7pm screenings of ‘Bridget Jones's Diary’ (Nov 12), ‘Pretty Woman’ (Nov 19), ‘Notting Hill’ (Nov 26) and ‘Love Actually’ (Dec 3). The series culminates in a showing of classic pre-Airbnb property-swap rom-com ‘The Holiday’ on December 10.



Tickets are £25 a pop, but on arrival everyone gets a Patrón Hero cocktail – a heady blend of Patrón Silver, basil, rosemary, lemon juice, sugar syrup, egg white and festive good vibes – and a choice of a very posh spiced pork hotdog or a positively aristocratic vegan burger to follow. Head to the official site for tickets, which are on sale now.

